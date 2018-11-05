Ministry working on release of Jordanian arrested at Nasib crossing

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday said it began working on the immediate release of Jordanian citizen Yaqoub Aqrabawi upon receiving the news of his arrest at the Nasib border crossing.

In coordination with the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus, the Foreign Ministry “instantaneously” started the process to secure the release of Aqrabawi after it was contacted by the consular affairs department and notified of his arrest at the recently reopened crossing with Syria, according to a ministry statement.

The Jordanian Embassy’s personnel visited Aqrabawi at the Palace of Justice in Damascus, where he is being detained, and helped his mother, who was accompanying him, to return to the Kingdom, the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry is working on obtaining documents that resolve a personal issue that Aqrabawi encountered in Syria, which his siblings promised to provide in order to secure his immediate release, the statement said.