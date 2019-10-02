Ministry refutes reports about obtaining permission for social media marketing

AMMAN — Several local media outlets on Monday published a report that Digital Economy and Innovation Minister and Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Muthanna Gharaibeh issued a signed circular to companies and institutions requiring them to obtain the ministry’s approval before launching social media marketing campaigns.

The alleged official letter instructed companies and institutions to obtain approval before conducting marketing campaigns or presenting awards and conducting competitions on social media platform or other websites to avoid a fine.

However, Gharaibeh told The Jordan Times over the phone that he did not sign the letter, noting that it was officially issued by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and was not solely concerned with running marketing campaigns on social media, but rather dealt with ministry approvals in general.

Later, the ministry shared a statement clarifying that the circular was signed by one of its directors, noting that it was just a “reminder about a routine legal measure” that the ministry has been practising in accordance with the Industry and Trade Law No. 18 of 1998 and its amendments.

The circular, sent regularly, aims to inform the public about misleading marketing campaigns, including those on social media.