Ministry refutes claim of JD300m owed to contractors by gov’t

AMMAN — The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Friday refuted the claim that the government owes contractors around JD300 million in accumulated debt.

The ministry added that the government has been keen since the beginning of 2019 to complete the necessary procedures to disburse the amounts due to contractors, which total about JD60 million.

Contractors' dues have been paid on their deadlines and according to the percentage of completion of the projects referred from various ministries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

The ministry stressed that it is keen to support the contracting sector as one of the important sectors that “drives the wheel of the national economy”. It added that it helps in locating opportunities for the sector to enter the regional and international markets, especially as it employs about 150,000 engineers, workers, technicians and administrative personnel.

The ministry clarified that the procedures for supporting the contracting sector and contactors’ rights are “inseparable” from the government's eagerness to preserve public money and preserve state rights and Treasury funds, which are ultimately public rights for Jordanians.

The ministry added that the published press reports ignored that some contractors demanded the payment of dues for unfinished projects, or for projects that had been completed, but not yet finalised due to the presence of suggestions for or deficiencies in the required work.

The ministry indicated that some contractors submit objections to the remarks of the delivery committees and the recommendations of the engineering supervision.

A contractor may request arbitration or resort to the judiciary, in which case the ministry will abide by the decisions issued by the arbitration committees or by the courts. However, it can pay the contractor's dues only after the issuance of a definitive decision on points of contention.

The ministry stressed that the value of financial claims, whether pending before the arbitration committees or before the regular courts, or those that are undergoing disbursal procedures, “do not reach half of the number mentioned in the circulated news and reports”.

In this regard, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing has provided the details of the claims, which total JD14 million, as follows.

The ministry said that the value of the claims pending decisions is JD6 million, noting that their allocations “are available” and the decisions are currently in process.

The value of the claims undergoing disbursal procedures is JD4 million, the ministry added, noting that their allocations “are available and will be disbursed soon”.

The value of claims pending financial ceilings is JD4 million, the ministry noted, noting that they will be disbursed before the end of the current year.