Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs centres 2020 plan on women, youth participation

AMMAN — The Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs showcased its programmes that aim to enhance the role of youth and women in the election process during the Lower House’s Finance Committee meeting chaired by MP Khalid Bakkar this week.

The meeting focused on the budgets of a number of ministries within the framework of Government Units Budgets 2020 project, according to Secretary General at the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Ali Khawalda.

“The main objective was to present the ministry’s annual budget to account for expenditures, with the aim of ensuring effective governance of the ministry’s programmes,” Khawalda told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs’ 2020 budget is estimated at JD3.164 million, of which JD1.224 million will be allocated to ministry officials’ wages and salaries, the secretary general added.

"Employees' bonuses associated with their performance and rankings have been added to their social insurance, building upon specific standards and criteria issued by relevant ministry committees," Khawalda noted.

The new funding system for political parties, which is set to be issued in July, will be based on parties' participation in elections, in addition to the number of votes obtained as well as seats won by each party, according to Khawalda.

"In accordance with relevant leading practices and benchmarks, these new regulations for the ministry's funding of political parties have been approved," he said.

The Ministry's 2020 programmes are centred on youth to promote young people’s political participation and integrate them into the decision-making process, Khawalda noted.

"We will be collaborating with the Ministry of Youth to raise political awareness among young citizens, since their engagement in making change is crucial," he said.

The ministry’s plans also include special programmes to increase women’s participation in decision-making, in cooperation with civil society institutions and political parties, the secretary general added.