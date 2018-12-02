Ministry launches municipal development project

AMMAN — The Municipal Affairs Ministry on Sunday inaugurated a project worth C$20.7 million called, “Supporting Municipalities in Jordan”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The project, funded by Canada and implemented through a five-year plan, aims to train municipal officials on leadership abilities and establish a travelling institute to build up municipalities’ manpower.

Municipal Affairs Minister Walid Masri voiced his appreciation towards Canada and the Federation of the Canadian Municipalities for their support to Jordan, pointing out that the project will contribute to supporting municipalities’ development role.

He said that the government had provided around $1.5 billion to municipalities in the last five years, affirming His Majesty King Abdullah’s keenness to support municipality projects.

The minister added that the project will also help the Jordanian and the Canadian experts exchange expertise related to strategic planning and decentralisation.

Canadian Ambassador to Jordan Peter MacDougall and Chairperson of the Federation of the Canadian Municipalities Vicki-May Hamm, expressed their pride in the project.