Ministry aims to shut down illegal wells throughout Jordan

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday said that it will continue implementing its national strategy, which aims at preserving water nationwide and banning the drilling of illegal wells that do not adhere to relevant laws.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the ministry said that a draft by-law to monitor groundwater, which was published on the Legislation and Opinion Bureau’s website, was proposed by the Lower House and its agriculture and water committee.

The by-law is a response to a demand from farmers who own old wells used to irrigate crops, which affect their social, economic and living conditions. These wells also play a role in providing jobs and addressing unemployment issues in rural areas.

The wells that will be included in the by-law are to be identified following discussions on the bill by relevant authorities and after considering the views of concerned citizens, the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that no temporary licenses will be issued for any wells that do not conform to the social and humanitarian conditions for farms built before January 1, 2014, which is the date of the amendment of the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) Law.

President of the Lower House Water, Agriculture and Badia Committee MP Khalid Hiari said that the proposed by-law aims to protect the interests of citizens who rely on agriculture as a sole source of income, calling on stakeholders to ensure that the ministry and panel consider the issue in a way that preserves national interests.

In 1997, the ministry banned the drilling of wells to limit random pumping of water and preserve aquifers from depletion and salinity.

International studies indicate that water levels at several aquifers have been dropping at a rate of one metre per year, according to the ministry, which noted that more than 50 million cubic metres of underground water is being extracted through indiscriminate pumping.

Under the WAJ Law, those who tamper with water carriers and mains, wastewater, pumping, purification or desalination stations, or cause the pollution of water resources, pipes or stations used for drinking water, or are involved in the digging of wells without obtaining a licence, will be jailed for up to five years and fined up to JD7,000.

In addition, violators of WAJ water and wastewater projects will be jailed for up to three years and fined up to JD5,000.

All penalties stipulated under the new law will be doubled in the case of repeat offenders, according to the ministry.