Ministry advances efforts towards enhancing renewable energy

Jordan has built partnerships with leading countries in renewable energy, such as Germany, which can pave the way for increased sustainable energy production, according to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh (JT file photo)

AMMAN — On Tuesday, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of achieving the goals of the 2030 comprehensive strategy by reaching a 50 per cent renewable energy contribution in electricity generation.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Kharabsheh said that the green energy plan is a strategic choice for Jordan to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the total energy mix.

Jordan has built partnerships with leading countries in renewable energy, such as Germany, which can pave the way for increased sustainable energy production, the minister added.

He also noted that some countries have addressed the energy storage issue, which is the biggest challenge faced by the renewable energy sector at the local level.

As for the transmission and distribution networks, the minister indicated that building smart networks will enhance the ability of grids to absorb more renewable power generation. Additionally, electricity interconnections with neighbouring countries will contribute to boosting the electric network’s stability.

Other local energy sources are also part of the ministry's concern, Kharabsheh said. He mentioned that work is in progress to drill three new wells in the Hamza oil field, while two other wells will be re-entered to identify new drilling sites and reserves, in addition to oil and gas exploration in new areas.

As part of structuring the energy sector and enhancing its global competitiveness, a study is underway to establish a natural gas company to account for natural gas contracts and also license two new oil derivative marketing companies, the minister announced.