Minister launches investment map for governorates

AMMAN — State Minister for Investment Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh on Monday launched the investment map for governorates, starting from Irbid, kicking off a road show to launch the map in the other governorates within two weeks.

The map aims at showcasing small- and medium-sized development investment opportunities available in each governorate, where the map, which was prepared to utilise the points of strength in each governorate in terms of investment attractions, comprised 120 projects with a total value of JD302 million.

The scheme mainly covers the industrial, service, tourist, healthcare and agricultural sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister, during a meeting that was held at Irbid’s governor office said that choosing Irbid to start launching the map was because the northern town “is an incubator of education and youth”.

He added that Irbid also enjoys resources that can be utilised to achieve the investment vision in cooperation with economic partners.

The minister expected the projects to provide a total of 3,800 job opportunities, according to Petra.

Shehadeh, who is also the Jordan Investment Commission president, explained the breakdown of the projects. In the industrial sector, he said, there will be 54 projects with an estimated investment cost of JD96 million, while 23 projects are allocated for the service sector worth JD90 million.

The tourism sector will see 21 projects with an investment cost of JD51 million, while 14 projects have been allocated for the agricultural sector at a value of JD12 million and finally eight projects worth JD53 million have been designed for the healthcare sector.