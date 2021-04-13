Members of House Foreign Affairs Committee meet with China ambassador

AMMAN — Members of the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee and Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong on Tuesday discussed political and economic relations between the two countries and regional issues.

Head of the committee MP Mirza Bolad said that Jordan and China maintained friendly relations, and called for closer cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the Jordanian parliament and China's National People's Congress, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bolad commended China for its ongoing economic support of Jordan and trade relations, noting that Beijing has provided $233 million in grants and soft loans to the Kingdom since 1999.

The Chinese envoy referred to the “deep-rooted” ties and existing cooperation with Jordan in various fields, referring to his country's support of Jordan's efforts in achieving peace and supporting Palestinians to realise their legitimate rights.

He said that the Palestinian cause is “the issue of the entire world” and the fight against terrorism is also an international concern, which "we all seek to uproot", according to Petra.

The ambassador also reviewed his country's experience in dealing with the pandemic in terms of health measures, community awareness and experiments with the vaccine.

In this regard, he praised the Jordanian initiative to send aid to China at the onset of the pandemic, expressing appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah, the government and the Jordanian people.

Members of the Chamber’s panel called for further enhancing relations between the Kingdom and China, as well as exchanging expertise in various fields and increasing Chinese investments in Jordan.