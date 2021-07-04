Media workshop held for law students

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Jul 04,2021 - Last updated at Jul 04,2021

AMMAN — The National Centre for Human Rights, in cooperation with the Jordan Media Institute, held a workshop titled “Media, education and freedom of speech” on Wednesday for law students at Jordanian universities.

Freedom of speech is the right of a person to express any opinion without censorship, restraint or the fear of legal sanction, according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Jordanian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech.

According to Hareth Al Hattab, an organiser of the workshop and law student at the University of Jordan, the workshop introduced important legal definitions and fundamental information about media education.

The workshop also provided evolution and verification methods to help students get information, Hattab said.

Ibrahim Sahouri, a journalist, educated students about the right to access,

detain and publish Information, under the Jordanian Copyright Law, according to Hattab.

Sahouri also reviewed the existing Cybercrimes Law, Press and Publication Law and the Jordan Press Association Law.