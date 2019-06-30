AMMAN — The Finance Ministry on Friday said that it has taken necessary procedures to refund tax returns and subsidies worth JD180 million.

The ministry said that financial settlements had been reached for most of the demands of medical warehouses and contractors, where their claims of JD250 million will be paid through instalments over several years, according to a ministry statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministry added that as of 2016, the general budget laws started to include allocations to repay overdue debts that cannot be paid within the same year.

Such debts include paying medical treatment costs of Jordanians who are not covered under health insurance, dues of contractors who participate in government projects and prices of fuel derivatives for public departments that should be paid for the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company.

To enable these institutions to receive their allocations, the ministry said that it had coordinated with the ministries of health and public housing and the Jordan pharmaceutical and contractors associations for the government to provide them with official letters showing the delayed due payments and the scheduled time of payment.

The ministry added that the settlement of overdue financial claims to warehouses and contractors, and paying the subsidies and tax returns were in accordance with the General Budget Law, which enabled these institutions to reinvest the money in the national economy consequently enhancing the economic growth.