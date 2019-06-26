Man succumbs to burns 3 days after self-immolation

AMMAN — A man, who on Sunday set himself ablaze after reportedly killing a colleague and injuring a second man at a private hospital in Karak, succumbed to his wounds and died Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The suspect reportedly had an argument with the victims and “drew a gun and shot them both. He then poured a flammable substance over himself and set himself on fire,” according to official sources.

“The suspect passed away at a hospital in Amman as a result of over 95 per cent burns to different parts of his body,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The police official told The Jordan Times that the second victim, who was shot in the kidney and spinal cord, remained hospitalised in stable condition.

Several people suffered from smoke inhalation as a result of the self-immolation by the suspect and were treated at the same hospital.

Both the suspect and the surviving victim were admitted to the Karak Government Hospital before being airlifted to the King Hussein Medical Centre for further medical follow-up.

The source added that all three men worked in the same lab at the hospital.

A government autopsy indicated that the 30-year-old victim received four bullets to his head, chest and arm and died of internal bleeding, according to medical sources.