Man gets 8 years in prison for attempted murder

AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld a December Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder an 18-year-old man in Mafraq in January 2019.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of striking the victim on the head with a rock on January 23 following “a heated argument”.

Court papers said the defendant went to a shop to buy cigarettes when “a heated argument” ensued between him and a group of people, including the victim.

“The argument turned into a scuffle and the defendant grabbed a rock and struck the victim with it on his head,” court papers said

The victim survived the assault after undergoing surgery to his skull at a nearby hospital, the court papers added.

However, attending physicians at the hospital determined that the injuries were life-threatening and he survived due to medical interference.

The defendant contested the Criminal Court’s ruling arguing that the “prosecution failed to provide solid evidence to convict him with the charges”.

“The defendant was not the culprit and he was tricked by the store owner to claim that he was the one who initiated the attack on the victim,” the lawyer argued.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

“The court relied in its ruling on experts testimonies who reverted to the surveillance cameras in the area and the several witnesses who testified to seeing the defendant throwing a rock at the victim, the higher court ruled.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Fawzi Nahar, Nayef Samarat, Ahmad Katawneh and Mohammad Khashashneh.