Man charged with premeditated murder of relative

AMMAN — The criminal court prosecutor charged a man with premeditated murder on Sunday in connection to the killing of his relative in Irbid on Saturday, senior official sources said.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in to the Irbid police, claiming to have killed and buried a man who was his relative, police officials said on Sunday.

The suspect then ushered the police to the area where he buried the victim in a shallow grave, according to police officials.

In his initial confession to the criminal court prosecutor, the suspect claimed that “he was hanging out with the victim when an argument ensued,” a senior judicial source said.

“The suspect informed investigators that he struck the victim on the head with a rock, who died instantly,” the senior judicial source who is close to the investigations told The Jordan Times.

The suspect informed investigators that he “dragged the victim’s body to a secluded area and dug a shallow grave and left the body there,” according to the same source.

The young man then headed to the nearest police station and turned himself in, addedthe source.

A postmortem conducted at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine indicated that the victim died of a fractured skull, a senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigations ordered that blood and tissue samples be sent to the criminal lab for further analysis and examination, the senior medical source added.

The suspect was ordered to be detained by the criminal court prosecutor for 15 days pending further investigation, said thesenior judicial source.