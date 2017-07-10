Man charged with manslaughter over Shmeisani shooting

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Monday charged a 28-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man near a restaurant in an Amman suburb late Sunday night, official sources said.

The 30-year-old victim was reportedly shot dead following a brawl at a restaurant in the Shmeisani area. It is alleged that the victim shot the suspect in the foot, before being shot dead by the suspect, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect turned himself in later and was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for questioning,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

In his initial testimony in front of Criminal Court Prosecutor Ali Raqqad, the suspect said “the victim came to the restaurant and started shouting and firing at people after a heated argument with some customers,” a senior judicial source said.

“The victim was in the restaurant an hour before the incident and got into a fight with some customers, because he interfered with some women who were waiting for a takeaway order,” the judicial source told The Jordan Times.

The victim left the restaurant and was very angry, returning for a second time, the judicial source added, when “he engaged in a second fight with the suspect and other customers due to an unrelated issue”.

“The victim fired first at the suspect, who responded by firing at the victim, killing him instantly,” according to the judicial source.

Raqqad, who heard from 11 witnesses on Monday, ordered the suspect to remain detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further questioning, the judicial source said.