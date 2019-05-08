Man arrested for reportedly shooting his brothers — police

By Rana Husseini - May 08,2019 - Last updated at May 08,2019

AMMAN — Police on Wednesday said they arrested a man who reportedly shot his two brothers, killing one and injuring the other, in Salt Governorate earlier in the day.

The shooting incident occurred in the Ein Basha area and was the result of old feuds, Public Security Department (PSD) Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and one was already dead and the second was listed in fair condition,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

A special team tasked with the investigation managed to locate the suspect and he was arrested without any major incidents, according to a PSD statement.

“Investigators found two weapons on the suspect and are currently questioning him,” the PSD statement added.

Investigations are ongoing in the shooting incident, according to the spokesperson.

Tuesday’s shooting incident is the second involving a fatality in less than 48 hours.

On Monday, a man was allegedly shot by his relative in Shafa Badran over financial feuds.

The shooting incident resulted in acts of rioting and fires, which led to the death of another man from smoke inhalation, the police reported.