Malaysia’s UiTM seeks to establish cooperation with Jordan universities

Dean of the Academy of Contemporary Islamic Studies at the Malaysian University, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Mohd Afandi Mat Rani with President of Al al-Bayt University Hani Al Dmour (Photo courtesy of Malaysian embassy)

AMMAN — Dean of the Academy of Contemporary Islamic Studies at the Malaysian University, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Mohd Afandi Mat Rani, recently represented Vice Chancellor of UiTM Datuk Ts Roziah Mohd Janor in academic visits to several universities in Jordan last week.

The purpose of the visits, held between April 19 and 22, were to enhance bilateral cooperation between UiTM and universities in Jordan. They came as part of UiTM’s ongoing efforts to realise its “internationalisation agenda” and efforts to become a “globally renowned university”, according to a Malaysian embassy statement.

Multiple professors from universities around the Kingdom met with Afandi during the visits. The visits also included a call with education representatives from the Malaysian embassy in Amman.

UiTM intends to “formalise the cooperation” by signing a number of MoUs with Jordanian universities in the “very near future”, according to the statement. They discussed cooperation activities, such as exchange programmes, joint seminars, visiting professors, research and consultancy activities and recruiting international staff for UiTM.

The universities in Jordan welcomed UiTM's plan to establish future cooperation in Contemporary Islamic Studies, particularly in Halal Industry Management, Muamalat and Islamic finance, as well as Applied Bachelor’s in Koran studies.

The working visits to the universities were held concurrently with the two-day education exhibition in Jordan jointly organised by Education Malaysia Jordan and Global Assist REXPO through Yes2Malaysia.

UiTM’s participation was “very well received”, as it was the only public university from Malaysia present at the exhibition, the statement said.