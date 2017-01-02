Majority believes security agencies ‘most capable’ of responding to terror threat

AMMAN — Jordanians said they are more confident in the abilities of police and intelligence agencies to deal with the threat of violent extremist groups than the abilities of religious, political and social leaders, according to a recently issued poll.

Over 70 per cent said they are "very confident" in the abilities of police and intelligence agencies to address such a threat, while 35 per cent expressed strong confidence in the ability of religious leaders to address the same threat and 20 per cent said political leadership can carry out the task efficiently.

According to the report Middle East 2016: Current Conditions and the Road Ahead, issued by the Washington-based Arab American Institute, 42 per cent of Jordanians said they are not concerned at all that they or their families may be at risk from the threat of attacks from violent extremist groups, while 45 per cent said they are somewhat concerned.

The survey was conducted between September 18, 2016, and October 5, 2016 and included a sample of 634 individuals living in Amman, Balqa, Madaba, Irbid, Jerash, Zarqa, Mafraq and Aqaba governorates.

Terrorist groups

Responding to questions on the factors leading some Muslims to join groups like Daesh or Jabhat Al Nusra in Syria, surveyed Jordanians said it is outrage at the Assad regime, in addition to the "attractiveness" these groups embody through their fighting skills and victories.

But in order to stop the flow of young people joining extremist groups in Syria, there should be negotiations for a solution that does not include Assad, other governments should support the fighting against Assad and there should be a direct confrontation of Iran, the respondents said.

They identified anger at sectarian policies pursued by Iran and its surrogate militants as the main reasons why Sunni Muslims would join Daesh in Iraq, in addition to outrage at sectarian policies of the government in Baghdad and the attraction of the fighting skills of Daesh members.

To stop the recruitment of young people in extremist groups in Iraq, there is a need to reform the government in Iraq, military defeat of Daesh and a direct confrontation of Iran, they said.

In order to stop the spread of extremism, Jordanians called for changing the political and social circumstances that lead some young people to become attracted to extremist ideas, countering the messages and ideas promoted by extremist groups and individuals and re-educating youth who have been attracted to the ideas of these groups.

Furthermore, they highlighted the role of intelligence agencies and police in cracking down on the groups and individuals spreading extremist ideas.

Regional powers

Around 85 per cent of surveyed Jordanians showed favourable views towards Saudi Arabia, and around 80 per cent towards Turkey.

While favourability of the US among Jordanians stood at 35 per cent, it registered an increase compared to last years’ 20 per cent rate. Nonetheless, 67 per cent of surveyed Jordanians said it is important for Jordan to have good relations with the US.

Jordanians showed steady favourability to Russia this year and last year (35 per cent).

Yet, Iran’s favourability among surveyed Jordanians was only 18 per cent.

Responding to questions on regional stability, Jordanians said the lack of representative governments, domestic rivalries and terrorist groups like Daesh are the greatest obstacles to peace and stability in the region.

They cited tribal, ethnic, regional or other domestic rivalries as the most important factor contributing to the conflict in Libya, while economic inequality and interference of other governments were the main causes of the Syrian crisis, the report showed.

Regarding the situation in Iraq, surveyed Jordanians said terrorist groups like Daesh and Al Qaeda and American interference were the factors largely contributing to Iraq’s destabilisation.

But the lack of a representative government and tribal, ethnic, regional and other domestic rivalries were the major factors behind the chaos in Yemen, they said.

The report also included polls conducted in Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Turkey.