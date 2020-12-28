Maaytah exhorts youth, women to participate in decision making

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Mousa Maaytah on Monday emphasised the importance of activating the role of youth and women in political work by joining parties to reach parliament, which would contribute to enhancing their political participation and role in decision-making, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a meeting, attended by the ministry’s Secretary General Ali Khawaldeh, Maaytah received the working group of the "Project to Promote Civic and Political Participation for Jordanian Youth", which is implemented by the Darbazin Foundation for Human Development, in cooperation with ActionAid, Petra reported.

Maaytah said that the ministry supports political and partisan participation through a financial system that linked funding to participation in elections, adding that the government and civil society institutions are partners in solving all societal issues and working to improve conditions in all sectors.

The minister also noted the importance of the role of social media, which has become a basic means for parties to deliver their programmes to citizens, thus contributing to reaching the largest segment of Jordanian society.

Young participants presented their papers and recommendations, aimed primarily at engaging youth and women in political life, and stressed activating the use of media, especially social media, in service of parties.