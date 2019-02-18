Maan Development Zone added to list of areas offering incentives for investors

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday decided to add the Maan Development Zone to the list of areas where incentives and privileges are offered for investors in production branches and employment initiatives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the decision, the government will support the employment of Jordanian labourers in the production branches of the Maan Development Zone for one year from the date of employment, as long as it falls during the first year of the branch’s operation.

Production branches in the development zone that are registered with the Jordan Investment Commission will be required, under the decision, to employ 40 per cent of their total workforce from Jordanian labourers, and the rate must be raised to 45 per cent by the beginning of 2020 and 50 per cent by 2021, according to Petra.

The decision aims to provide support to qualified development zones such as Maan’s, attract investments and provide job opportunities for the people of the governorate.

Also on Monday, the Cabinet endorsed the implementation of necessary measures to address flooding and driftage in the northern Jordan Valley, and develop urgent solutions and measures to avoid casualties and damage to property and infrastructure during the wet season.

Under the decision, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing was tasked with studying the plans for the implementation process, including rehabilitating culverts and establishing box culverts, retaining walls and support structures for valleys, as well as identifying the financial costs of these measures, according to Petra.