Lower House speaker meets Erdogan over regional developments

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh extended His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to Turkey's President Recep Tayyep Erdogan, and wished him and the people of Turkey further progress and prosperity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During his meeting with Tarawneh, the Turkish president reiterated his invitation to His Majesty King Abdullah to visit Turkey, stressing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their common stances on regional issues, including the Palestinian issue and the Syrian crisis.

"We stressed the need to continue supporting the Palestinian cause. This was confirmed by the UN General Assembly at its 72nd session, which reiterated its support for the Hashemite guardianship over the Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem," he said.

Regarding the Syrian issue, Erdogan voiced his country's support for a peaceful solution to the conflict, pointing out the importance of Jordan's participation in the Astana conference.

Tarawneh expressed his appreciation for the Turkish stand in supporting the Palestinian cause, underlining the need to find a holistic solution to resolve the issue. He also highlighted His Majesty’s support for a political solution to the

Syrian crisis.

The Lower House speaker emphasised Jordan’s support for Iraq’s territorial unity and for all its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

He pointed out Jordan’s sharp increase in population in light of the Syrian refugee crisis, and said the refugees now constitute 20 per cent of the Kingdom’s population, draining about 25 per cent of the total budget.

Tarawneh noted that the economic situation forced the Kingdom to implement the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund, which may put additional pressure on its citizens.