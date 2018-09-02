Lower House refers four laws to its permanent committees

AMMAN — In the first meeting of the new extraordinary session on Sunday, the Lower House referred four of the five laws listed in the Royal Decree for its permanent committees for examination.

The meeting came after a Royal Decree was issued last Wednesday, summoning the Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session on September 2 to endorse several draft laws.

The Chamber referred the 2018 bill of the fund of martyrs of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security apparatuses to a joint committee of its legal and administrative panels and the 2018 civil retirement and municipal courts formation draft laws to the Legal Committee.

The House also referred the 2018 amendments to the public administration bill to its Administrative Committee the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The fifth law on the Royal Decree is the 2018 amendments to the Audit Bureau that is expected to be discussed during next Tuesday’s meeting.

Under the Constitution, lawmakers can only debate bills that are listed in the Royal Decree during extraordinary sessions.

The House adopted a statement by the Palestine Committee rejecting the US decision to halt financing for UNRWA. The statement called on the international community to stand against the US decision and on Arab countries to increase their contributions to finance the relief agency’s activities.