Lower House deplores US policy shift on Israeli settlements

AMMAN — The Lower House on Tuesday expressed its "utter rejection" of the US Secretary of State's remarks declaring Israeli settlements “not inconsistent with international law".

Acting Lower House Speaker Nassar Qaisi reiterated the Lower House's position in support of His Majesty King Abdullah's stance that calls for a just solution to the Palestinian cause based on a two-state solution and stresses the illegitimacy of all types of settlement activity.

In a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Qaisi called on the US administration “not to manipulate the interests of people”, describing the comments made by the US secretary of state as a “violation of international norms and conventions, as well as a denial of UN resolutions that have been adopted by the US itself”.

The statement said that the remarks would lead to the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict and undermine peace efforts.

The lawmaker also exhorted regional and international parliamentary forums to condemn the policy, noting that the US secretary of state has “dealt a blow” to international legitimacy, and “unveiled the real face” of US foreign policy.

On the heels of the US announcement, the Palestinian National Council called for filing a complaint with the International Court of Justice against the Trump administration, and called for the following up of Palestine’s complaint concerning the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.