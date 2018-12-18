Lower House commends King’s anti-corruption efforts, extradition of suspect Mutee

AMMAN — The Lower House on Tuesday thanked His Majesty King Abdullah for his efforts in combating corruption and following up with the government and security agencies which led to the extradition of the suspect Awni Mutee.

Reading a statement on behalf of MPs, House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said that the King delivered a national message, putting combating corruption at the top of the country's priorities and instilling the state of law approach, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tarawneh also voiced the House's support of the security bodies' anti-corruption efforts, according to Petra.

Mutee is a Jordanian businessman who reportedly fled the country to Lebanon in July, one day ahead of a crackdown on an alleged illegal tobacco manufacturing and smuggling factory.

He is wanted on six charges including carrying out acts that endanger public safety and security, carrying out acts that would change the country’s economic entity or endanger the society’s basic conditions, according to the Interpol Red Notice.

Also on Tuesday, lawmakers called on the government to include a provision in the general pardon law, writing off university students' debts, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has recently said it supports around 40,000 students annually in the form of grants or loans.

Students are required to repay the loans in instalments after they graduate and get jobs.

The ministry has also said that it has so far supported students with JD250 million through its financial aid programmes since its establishment.

The government is now in the process of sending the general pardon draft law to the Lower House.

During Tuesday's oversight session, MPs thanked Saudi Arabia for the funding and constructing of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Street that links Jordan with Saudi Arabia, which Prime Minister Omar Razzaz inaugurated on Monday.