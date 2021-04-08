You are here
Lower House blocs reaffirm commitment to Hashemite leadership
By JT - Apr 08,2021 - Last updated at Apr 08,2021
AMMAN — Members of the Lower House Future Bloc on Thursday voiced their keenness and commitment to the Hashemite leadership, noting that Jordan is able to overcome all domestic and external challenges.
Members of the House Justice bloc also said that the Jordanian people stand behind the leadership, making a model in solidarity and national cohesion among all components of the Jordanian society, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Members of the Chamber’s Azm (resolve) bloc said that the Kingdom’s security and stability are above all other considerations, stressing that Jordanians, since the establishment of the state, have always supported their kings during all circumstances.
