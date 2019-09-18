Lord Lothian hails strong Jordan-UK relations

AMMAN — The UK views Jordan as "one of the major stabilising factors in the Middle East", according to Michael Lothian, Lord Lothian from the UK House of Lords.

Historically, Jordan and the UK have had close relations, and close association through military and commercial connections, Lord Lothian told The Jordan Times in an interview on Wednesday.

In light of the changes taking place in the region, Lord Lothian said that the main reason for his visit to Jordan is "to remind people that we are very close to them and explore what I can do as the vice chairman of the Anglo Jordanian Society, and reenergise relations".

"I personally do not think we give enough support to Jordan and I will continue to press for more support to be given," Lord Lothian said.

On supporting the Palestinian cause, Lord Lothian said he has signed many letters recently calling for the recognition of Palestine as a state, and believes that there should be dialogue with all parties to reach a solution.

During his current visit, Lord Lothian conducted meetings with the minister of foreign affairs and senior officials over means of boosting bilateral ties.

As the British press has been focusing on other parts of the region, he said he wanted to find out what is happening in Jordan in order to raise awareness in the UK.

In early August, His Majesty King Abdullah, during a working visit to London, met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed the “strategic and deep-rooted” relations between Jordan and the United Kingdom, and the latest regional developments.

At the start of the meeting, held at 10 Downing Street, His Majesty congratulated Johnson on taking office, a Royal Court statement said at the time, adding that the King expressed Jordan's appreciation for the British government’s continued support, and for hosting the London Initiative conference this year, which aimed to bolster Jordan’s economy.