Lockdown-inspired solo exhibition portrays ‘game of life’

A painting by Jordanian artist Zaid Shawwa on display at Wadi Finan Art Gallery (Photo courtesy of Zaid Shawwa)

AMMAN — Drawing inspiration from his observations of human interactions during the pandemic-imposed lockdowns, Jordanian artist Zaid Shawwa launched a solo exhibition titled “The Game” at Wadi Finan Art Gallery in Jabal Amman on Saturday.

Shawwa’s style is known for being based on real-life moments and paintings made using acrylic and oil, as well as colourful installations, and this exhibition is no exception.

“The Game” is his second exhibition at Wadi Finan Art Gallery, following his 2020 exhibition titled “Embodiment”.

Shawwa began working on the exhibition two years ago during the beginning of the pandemic when he was working in his art gallery in Jabal Amman.

“Being in lockdown and not being able to see a lot of people made me start seeing humans differently,” he told The Jordan Times

“The people around me started telling me more about what they think, hope and fear,” he said.

Shawwa said he was inspired by seeing how human connection started playing a bigger role during this time, and started sketching the paintings for the exhibition.

He began painting bodies without faces as well as silhouettes and skeletons — the paintings as well as an art installation were born out of these first sketches.

Shawwa said that it is a way of showing that, “we are all the same, deep inside”.

“The whole idea behind the exhibition is that the life is a game, but we are not playing it, we are the toys in it. We try to create a balance in life to sustain the game,” he said.

The exhibition will run through April 12 from 9am until 8pm daily except Fridays.