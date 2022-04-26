Local initiative patches 160 potholes in Irbid so far

AMMAN — Earlier this month, five young men came together with one goal in mind: Patching potholes in the streets of Irbid Governorate.

So far, the small team has managed to patch 160 potholes in the streets of Um Qais, Bani Kenana, Malka and Sama Rusan.

“We have to address this problem,” Ahmad Omari, founder of the initiate, told The Jordan Times. “People are suffering due to deteriorating roads in the Kingdom,” he added.

Omari said that deteriorating roads are becoming a major reason for car accidents, which can lead to deaths. “Road safety is a priority for us,” he said.

He added that the team, which began its work on the 4th of Ramadan, carries the financial burden of patching the streets, although they have received some aid from individuals.

“We want our roads to be as safe as they possibly can for drivers and residents,” Omari said.

According to Omari, the group fixes streets using traditional road repair methods with minimum resources available. “It is all done manually,” he added, noting that many of Irbid’s roads “have not been maintained in years”.

Omari said this year’s harsh winter left more bumps in the roads compared with previous years, leaving more damage for the team to fix.

Despite the challenge, the group has spent every day since the launch of the initiative patching and filling the holes.

“We believe that road maintenance is equally important to keep our roads safe,” Omari concluded.