Local Administration Ministry to allocate 125 winter shelters — Kreishan
By JT - Oct 28,2021 - Last updated at Oct 28,2021
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Kreishan
AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Kreishan on Thursday issued directives to open 125 emergency winter shelters at the Kingdom’s municipalities.
The move is meant to provide safe shelters to flash flood and rain-affected people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
