Labour Ministry launches e-services to field requests, complaints of employers, employees

AMMAN — The Ministry of Labour on Sunday launched a number of electronic services through the "Hemayeh.jo" platform, where it will begin receiving requests from employers to implement the provisions of Defence Order No. 6 and the instructions and decisions issued under it, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The platform is expected to receive employers’ requests to reduce wages by up to 50 per cent for employees who are not performing work in establishments operating remotely, provided that the wage received by the employees does not fall below the minimum wage.

The platform also allows workers to file complaints in case of violations of Defence Order No. 6 of 2020 and its relevant instructions and decisions regarding their rights, which will be reviewed, verified and addressed with legal action by ministry inspectors.

According to a ministry statement, a number of instructions and decisions will be issued later to support the private sector through this crisis and enable it to abide by the provisions of Defence Order No. 6 in a manner that reduces financial burdens and obligations.

The instructions and decisions to be issued also aim to help the sector continue the production process and maintain the largest possible number of workers in its various sectors and institutions.