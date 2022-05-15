Labour Minister, Bangladesh counterpart talk cooperation

By JT - May 15,2022 - Last updated at May 15,2022

AMMAN — Labour Minister Nayef Stetieh on Sunday met with Bangladesh’s Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad and discussed means to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two ministers stressed, the depth of relations between the two countries and the keenness of their leaderships to develop and strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the field of labour, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan Nahida Subhan.

Stetieh stressed that the Ministry of Labour is keen to ensure the establishments' commitment to providing a safe work environment for Jordanian and non-Jordanian workers alike.

He stressed that the ministry's readiness to receive observations and complaints from non-Jordanian workers, as well as Jordanian workers alike, highlighting that the ministry is up to examine any proposal to develop means of cooperation.

Ahmad affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Kingdom in all fields, especially pertaining to labour, praising the role of the Jordanian Ministry of Labour in preserving the rights of workers of different nationalities and its supervisory role to ensure the provision of safe work environments.