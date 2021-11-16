KOICA, alumni association hold annual conference

South Korea’s Ambassador to Jordan Lee Jae-wan addresses the annual conference of the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Korean Alumni Association on Monday (Photo by Rayya Al Muheisen)

AMMAN — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in cooperation with the Korean Alumni Association of Jordan (KAAJ) on Monday held the 2021 Annual Conference.

The conference was attended by government officials in addition to 90 training programme participants and media representatives, including The Jordan Times.

KAAJ was established in 2008 by the Korean training programmes participants to disseminate the knowledge and experience acquired in Korea, according to a presentation showcased during the conference.

The presentation added that around 900 Jordanian government officials have been invited to training programmes in Korea since the establishment of a KOICA office in Jordan.

“The Korean government is committed to assisting Jordan in the socio-economic development process,” South Korea’s Ambassador to Jordan Lee Jae-wan said during his speech.

Lee noted that the Korean government is committed to supporting vulnerable people in Jordan, especially those who were most affected by the pandemic, and acknowledged the Jordanian government’s cooperation and efforts during the pandemic.

Najwa Qubailat, secretary general of the Ministry of Education, acknowledged the efforts made by the Korean government.

Qubailat noted that with the aid of the Korean government, a vocational training school located in the Zarqa Governorate will be able to nominate a number of students to go to Korea to attend a vocational training course.

During the meeting, three Jordanian officials who were trained by KOICA programmes shared their experiences in different courses related to their work sectors.

According to the trainees, KOICA has provided three country-focused training programmes in 2021: “Capacity Building on Change Management in E-Government, Jordan (2020-2021)” with the Ministry of Education, “Capacity Building for Efficient Management, Disposal, and Development of State property (2021)” with the Ministry of Finance and “Capacity Building on Vocational Training Policy and System, Jordan (2021-2023)” with the Vocational Training Council.

KOICA provides training programmes to government officials from its partner countries to assist the development of human resources for their socio-economic development, according to a KOICA statement.