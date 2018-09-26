King’s New York visit concluded after active pro-Palestine diplomacy

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, has wrapped up a working visit to New York City where His Majesty headed Jordan’s delegation to the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The mission was coupled with an intensive diplomatic agenda as His Majesty held meetings with high-profile leaders and heads of delegations attending the session, where he delivered a speech that tackled major regional issues.

During these meetings, Jordan's positions on these issues were put forward, with focus on the Palestinian cause, a Royal Court statement said.

King Abdullah told the world’s most high-profile meeting that only a two-state solution based on international law and relevant UN resolutions can meet the needs of both sides of the Middle East conflict.

His Majesty stressed that the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem is a duty that Jordan is proud to carry, and we will counter any attempts to change the Holy City’s historic Arab Christian and Muslim identity.

King Abdullah met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and the two leaders affirmed that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region.

The two leaders stressed the need to support the Palestinian people in pursuit of their just and legitimate rights to an independent state within the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Royal Court said.

His Majesty met with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Discussions covered, among other issues, the Syrian refugee burden on Jordan and Lebanon and efforts to support UNRWA.

King Abdullah met with the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he went over means to enhance cooperation in the military, ICT and tourism sectors.

His Majesty King Abdullah also discussed, in a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the economic challenges facing Jordan due to regional crises.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation for British support for Jordan, as the UK plans to host a conference next year to support Jordan’s economy and promote investment, a Royal Court statement said.

King Abdullah also met with Albanian President Ilir Meta and discussed with him bilateral ties and means to strengthen cooperation in various fields, especially in economy, tourism, healthcare and investment.

His Majesty met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, where the discussions covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, as well as a number of regional and international issues, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, visited CNN at the Time Warner Centre in New York City, where His Majesty met with CNN President Jeff Zucker and the network’s leadership team and anchors.

King Abdullah also met with UN Secretary General António Guterres and discussed the importance of stepping up international efforts to achieve just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

He also met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay over cooperation between Jordan and the UN agency in conserving cultural heritage.

At the meeting, the King stressed the “important role of UNESCO in safeguarding endangered global heritage sites, including Old Jerusalem”, the Royal Court said.

His Majesty also met during the meeting with World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab over Jordan’s ties and partnership with the forum. The Kingdom is scheduled to host the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa in April 2019 at the Dead Sea, marking the 10th time since 2003.