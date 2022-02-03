Kingdom sees new daily high of 19,123 COVID cases

AMMAN — Twenty-three COVID-19 deaths and 19,123 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 1,280,106, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,271, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 28.10 per cent.

A total of 68,047 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14,888,936, according to the statement.

The statement added that 11,813 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,146,900 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 119,935 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 262 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,109, the statement said, adding that 147 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 20 per cent, ICU beds reached 36 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 10 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 32 per cent, 44 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 16 per cent, 15 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 9,051 infections in Amman, 2,745 in Irbid, 792 in Balqa, 2,947 in Zarqa, 806 in Madaba, 380 in Aqaba, 654 in Mafraq, 522 in Jerash, 413 in Ajloun, 557 in Karak, 167 in Tafileh, 55 in Maan, 14 in Ramtha District, and 20 cases in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,601,402, while 4,253,842 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,871,585.