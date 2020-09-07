Kingdom deplores Israeli violations at Al Aqsa

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the continuous Israeli violations at Al Aqsa Mosque, the latest of which are installing speakers over the northern and western walls of the mosque and Israel's arrest of several employees of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department.

Ministry spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said that Israeli forces' "absurd practices are irresponsible, utterly rejected and condemned, and constitute a provocation of the feelings of Muslims all around the world”, according to a ministry statement.

Fayez added that Israeli measures are "a flagrant violation" of its commitment, as an occupying force under international law, and a violation of the legal and historical status quo.

He also warned against the continuation of these attacks, calling for their "immediate stop" and respect the historical and legal status quo.

Fayez stressed that the 144-dunum Al Aqsa Mosque is a “pure” Islamic holy site and that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is "the sole authority" tasked with supervising all its affairs.

The spokesperson called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility and exert pressure on Israel to halt its attacks that alter the historical status quo and violate international law.

Fayez said that the ministry had sent an official note of protest through diplomatic channels, calling on Israel, the occupying force, to stop its violations and provocations and respect the authority of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department.