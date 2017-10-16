Kingdom’s fruit and vegetable exports ‘steadily increase’ to Iraq

AMMAN — Jordan’s exports of fruits and vegetables to the Iraqi market are “steadily increasing” since the reopening of the border between the two countries in September, a government official said on Monday.

Around 200 refrigerated trucks carried the country’s agricultural produce across the border since the reopening, according to official figures.

“Jordan has exported more than 5,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to Iraq since the borders reopened. The exports were mainly tomatoes and fruits, such as peaches,” Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson Nimer Haddadin told The Jordan Times.

Fruits are currently the main agricultural produce exported to Iraq, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, which indicated that the Iraqi market is scheduled to receive Jordan’s winter produce as soon as the cold weather starts.

The exports are steadily increasing, Haddadin said, expecting the volume of exports to return to normal gradually.

Jordan and Iraq reopened the Karameh-Tureibil border crossing last month after it was closed since the summer of 2015 for security reasons.

Before the border closure, a total of 100 refrigerated trucks carrying 2,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were travelling daily to the neighbouring country, according to agriculture sector representatives. They also stated that the border closure resulted in a drop of fruit and vegetable exports by 70 per cent.

Iraq mainly imports tomato, eggplant, cucumber, potato and citrus fruits from Jordan, among other produce, according to the Jordan Valley Farmers Union.

Sector representatives said in earlier remarks that the reopening of the Karameh-Tureibil border crossing came at the “right time” as farmers are preparing their land for winter crops, which are Iraq’s main agricultural imports from the Kingdom.