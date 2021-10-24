King visits Moath Bin Jabal shrine in Northern Jordan Valley

By JT - Oct 24,2021 - Last updated at Oct 24,2021

His Majesty King Abdullah visits the shrine of Moath bin Jabal in the Northern Jordan Valley on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday visited the shrine of Moath bin Jabal in the Northern Jordan Valley, renovated within the Hashemite restoration projects of the tombs of Prophet Mohammad’s companions in the Kingdom.

The shrine includes a mosque, a library, an Islamic cultural centre, and a Quran school, according to a Royal Court statement.

HRH Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh accompanied His Majesty.