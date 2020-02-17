King visits Marine Science Station in Aqaba

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday visited the Marine Science Station research centre in Aqaba.

The King toured the station’s aquarium, which is a key tourist attraction in Aqaba, as well as the seawater quality and sediment laboratory, the coral lab and the biotechnology lab, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty was briefed on the Marine Science Station’s role in monitoring seawater quality on a monthly basis and ensuring the safety of marine life, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

Maintaining marine life and preserving corals in the Gulf of Aqaba are among the station’s research priorities to sustain the marine ecosystem.

The station, founded in the mid-1970s and built over an area of 30 dunums, is owned by the University of Jordan and Yarmouk University and seeks to partner with international research institutions.