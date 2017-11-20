King to visit US next week

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to pay a working visit to the US next week, during which he will hold meetings with US Congress committees.

The King is also scheduled to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence, a Royal Court statement said on Monday, quoting an authorised source.

According to the statement, the King will hold discussions with the leaders of the Senate’s committees of military service, foreign relations and appropriations, in addition to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan and the House’s committees of military services and foreign affairs.

His Majesty met with US President Donald Trump in Washington in September.

