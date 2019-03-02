King urges dialogue between India, Pakistan

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in phone calls with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, discussed the latest developments between India and Pakistan, a Royal Court statement said.

In the two phone calls, the King called for a dialogue to defuse tension and safeguard the two countries’ security and stability, expressing confidence in the wisdom of the Indian and the Pakistani leaderships in dealing with the developments witnessed recently.

Tensions between India and Pakistan raged on Saturday as heavy firing by their armies killed at least seven people on either side of their fiercely disputed Kashmir border, AFP news agency reported.

In a fearsome 24-hour spell, two soldiers and two civilians died on the Pakistan side, its military said. On the Indian side, a woman and her two children died after their house was destroyed by a mortar shell, it was reported.

At least 12 civilians have been killed on either side of the frontier since the start of the week, according to AFP.