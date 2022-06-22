King, in tweet, reaffirms ties with Saudi Arabia

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday posted a tweet on the occasion of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Saudi Arabia.

“My brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman, you have honoured your home and family in Jordan with your visit. Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will remain a supporter and backer to the Arab and Islamic nations and Jordan will remain a supporter and honourable neighbour to all Arab brothers for the good of our countries and peoples,” the King tweeted in Arabic.