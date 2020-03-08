King, in a tweet, congratulates women on international day

You are here

Mar 08,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate Jordanian women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. In the tweet, His Majesty voiced keenness to continue supporting Jordanian women and empowering them in all their locations of service.

King Abdullah also said that the achievements of Jordanian women “require us to continue supporting and empowering them”.

 

 

 

 

