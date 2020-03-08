You are here
King, in a tweet, congratulates women on international day
By JT - Mar 08,2020 - Last updated at Mar 08,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate Jordanian women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. In the tweet, His Majesty voiced keenness to continue supporting Jordanian women and empowering them in all their locations of service.
King Abdullah also said that the achievements of Jordanian women “require us to continue supporting and empowering them”.
