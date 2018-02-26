King to start visit to India Tuesday

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled on Tuesday to start an official visit to India, during which he will meet with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well other senior officials, a Royal Court statement said on Sunday.

Talks will cover ways of enhancing bilateral ties, especially in economic, trade and investment fields, in addition to the current regional and international developments.

During the visit, the King will participate in a session in a conference titled " Islamic heritage: Enhancing harmony and coexistence", in which His Majesty will deliver a speech.

His Majesty will also attend the Jordanian-Indian Business Forum with participation of businessmen, investors and companies' representatives from both countries.