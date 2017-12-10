King, Sisi discuss Jerusalem over phone

AMMAN () — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in which they discussed the latest developments on Jerusalem, in the light of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and transfer their embassy to the occupied city, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed the importance of supporting Palestinians in their quest for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and intensifying Arab, Islamic and international efforts to protect the rights of Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians in the holy city, which is “the key to peace and stability in the region”.