King reviews Jordan-US strategic partnership with treasury secretary

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday met with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, who represented the US at the London initiative hosted by the British government in cooperation with Jordan on Thursday to support the Kingdom’s economy.

At the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, King Abdullah thanked the US for participating in the conference and for the support it provides for Jordan, a Royal Court statement said.

The meeting also covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, and means to enhance economic cooperation.

Secretary Mnuchin commended the reforms and plans implemented by Jordan and highlighted at the London initiative to stimulate economic growth and investment while creating job opportunities, affirming the US’ continuing commitment to supporting the Kingdom in various areas.

Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, Adviser to His Majesty for Economic Affairs Mohammad Eses, and Finance Minister Ezzedine Kanakrieh attended the meeting.

Also on Friday, the King, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, visited the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in London.

His Majesty placed a wreath at the tomb, according to the statement.

Their Majesties returned home on Saturday after concluding an official visit to the UK and the US, according to the statement.