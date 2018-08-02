King returns home after private visit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah returned home late Wednesday following a private visit abroad, the Royal Court said.

His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, flew to the US late June where he met with President Donald Trump for the third time since the latter took office.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, with focus on ways to solve the Middle East conflict through peaceful means.

The president thanked King Abdullah and lauded Jordan’s “incredible work” on humanitarian efforts and the issue of refugees.

In July, Their Majesties participated in the annual Sun Valley economic forum in Idaho, the US, which was attended by key US and international political, business and media leaders to discuss global political and economic affairs and challenges.