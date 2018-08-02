You are here

Home » Local » King returns home after private visit

King returns home after private visit

By JT - Aug 02,2018 - Last updated at Aug 02,2018

AMMAN  — His Majesty King Abdullah returned home late Wednesday following a private visit abroad, the Royal Court said. 

His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, flew to the US late June where he met with President Donald Trump for the third time since the latter took office. 

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, with focus on ways to solve the Middle East conflict through peaceful means. 

The president thanked King Abdullah and lauded Jordan’s “incredible work” on humanitarian efforts and the issue of refugees.

In July, Their Majesties participated in the annual Sun Valley economic forum in Idaho, the US, which was attended by key US and international political, business and media leaders to discuss global political and economic affairs and challenges.

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 15 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.