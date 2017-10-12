You are here
King receives message of support from Cyprus leader
By JT - Oct 12,2017 - Last updated at Oct 12,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis, who conveyed a message from Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades to His Majesty, the a Royal
Court statement said.
Kasoulidis praised the improving relations between the two countries in all fields and stressed the need to build on them.
In his letter, the Cypriot president affirmed his country's support for Jordan as it seeks stronger partnership with the European Union.
During the meeting, the King and Kasoulidis went over efforts to find political solutions to crises in the region, as well as regional and international efforts in the war against terrorism within a holistic strategy.
Also on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a meeting with the visiting minister, during which they agreed on setting up a joint working group to follow up on issues of mutual concern and agreements between the two countries.
Safadi praised Cyprus' stand in supporting Jordan within the EU institutions, stressing the Kingdom's satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries.
