King receives condolences from Palestinian president over Prince Muhammed’s passing
By JT - Apr 30,2021 - Last updated at May 02,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received condolences from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, over the passing of HRH Prince Muhammed Bin Talal.
In a phone call, King Abdullah expressed Jordan’s support for the Palestinian people as they seek their legitimate rights and to establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing his support for the steadfastness of Jerusalemites.
For his part, President Abbas thanked His Majesty for his ongoing support for the Palestinians and their just cause, especially amidst the aggression against them in Jerusalem, according to a Royal Court statement.
