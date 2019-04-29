You are here
King receives commander of US Central Command
By JT - Apr 29,2019 - Last updated at Apr 29,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. and his accompanying delegation at Al Husseiniya Palace to discuss Jordanian-US cooperation, especially in the military field.
The meeting also covered the latest regional developments and efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach, a Royal Court statement said.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh attended the meeting, according to the statement.
