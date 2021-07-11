You are here
King receives call from Israeli president
By JT - Jul 11,2021 - Last updated at Jul 11,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and stressed the importance of working towards just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
King Abdullah stressed the need to step up efforts to reach this solution, as the only way to achieve security, stability and lasting peace in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 11, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.